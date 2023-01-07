Brad Pitt: How many languages ​​does the American actor speak? | ANSWERS

In recent years, Brad Pitt He is undoubtedly one of the most popular and successful actors, since his face positioned him among the best leading men in hollywoodalthough the protagonist of “Inglourious Basterds” is much more than “a pretty face”.

Likewise, the children that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had are known in Hollywood for being overly intelligent children and adolescents, and they inherited their education from their parents.

THE LANGUAGES THAT BRAT PITT SPEAKS

When Brad Pitt finished high school, he decided to study journalism at the University, but he would soon leave it to pursue acting. His career as an actor has given him great satisfaction, since Brad Pitt was able to travel to various countries around the world and that allowed him to learn about different cultures and languages.

The actor can speak English completely fluently, as it is his mother tongue. Brat also knows how to pronounce German very well, since for the movie “Inglourious Basterds” he had to learn it. Although the German language is very easy for Brad Pitt because he has ancestry from that country. He has even traveled to that country several times to learn details of his ancestors.

Another language that Brat Pitt handles is French, although it is not as easy for him as German. Even the actor learned this language thanks to her ex-partner, Angelina Jolie, since the actress speaks this language because of her mother, who is French. Through an interview, Pitt explained that the actress spoke only in French to her children and he began to study out of obligation to understand what they were saying.

In fact, the actor had to shoot some scenes in French for the movies “By the Sea” and “Allied”, where he shared the screen with the French actress Marion Cotillard. The protagonist of “La Vie en Rose” stated that there was no need to dub Brad Pitt in that film because his French pronunciation was impeccable.

THE LOVING RELATIONSHIPS OF BRAT PITT

Brat Pittt has had several loves in his life. One of them was Gwyneth Paltrow, then Jennifer Aniston in which her marriage lasted five years, from 2000 to 2005.

Then came Angelina Jolie and after eleven years of relationship and with children involved, the news of the divorce between the actress and Brad Pitt surprised the world. The main reasons why the actress decided to end her marriage were the “irreconcilable differences” and alleged addiction problems on the part of her husband. This happened in 2016.