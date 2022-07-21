Brad Pitt in a skirt, Sandra Bullock and Bad Bunny: the ‘Bullet Train’ effect

Here’s to Brad Pitt returning as an action hero (or similar) and doing promotion around the world with skirts and crazy. That is what could be seen in berlin on the occasion of the presentation of Bullet Traina film in which the veteran gallant and capital actor shares races, fights and other dangers with Sandra Bullock Y bad bunny.

Yes, Brad Pitt in a skirt.

Any problem?

None and he himself joked about how cool the skirt option is in the face of the rigors of a European summer that is making thermometers explode.

But what is this?

Well, a product for popcorn eaters who want to go to the movies in summer to have a good time watching punches, shots and extreme situations. Directed by David Leticha director specializing in fast-paced films with impeccable finishes such as Atomic either Deadpool 2.

The plot revolves around the casual? Coincidence of several assassins on a train from Tokyo to Morioka and the consequent salad of shots and fights.

Brad Pitt is not very given to this type of product (Tarantinian work with an Oscar option suits him more, as in Once upon a time… in Hollywood) but, from time to time, you have to make cash.

They also come out in Bullet Train the actresses Joey King Y Anna Taylor-Johnson. A very diverse line-up for a film that intends to win the summer gold medal, a territory of atypical releases that, from time to time, manage to succeed.

Bullet Train opens on August 5.

It’s two hours of comings and goings along a Japanese bullet train.

And once the promotion of this title is over, Brad Pitt has a lot of projects in his portfolio. Among them, the most interesting perhaps an adaptation of The Curious Incident of the Dog at Midnight, fabulous novel by Mark Haddon in which an autistic boy is immersed in a tender detective adventure. Brad Pitt produces this film. Because Brad is not only an actor but also an excellent producer of great titles.

And nothing, if you feel like action and disconnect your brain for a while, wait until August 5 and go see Bullet Train. And let’s see what Bad Bunny paints there. That that is another.