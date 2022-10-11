Brad Pitt is being accused of having assaulted his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, and two of the couple’s children in 2016. The actor has already reacted, through his lawyer, and promises to respond in court. “Brad Pitt takes responsibility for everything from day one – unlike the other side – but he won’t take responsibility for something he didn’t do,” the actor’s attorney Anne Kiley said in a statement. Brad Pitt’s attorney added: “He was the target of all kinds of personal attack and misrepresentation.” “Fortunately, the various public authorities that the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to answer in court, as he always has,” he concluded.

Brad Pitt in court over serious allegations by Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is one of the many stars of Sandra Bullock’s new film The Lost City. In addition to the two veterans, Daniel Radcliffe and Channing Tatum are also part of the cast. The entry of Pitt in the feature film would almost make a movie apart and reveals the cunning of Bullock, who also assumes the project as a producer. To convince the actor, as opposed to talking to his agent, who filters the work, the 57-year-old actress spoke to Brad Pitt’s hairdresser.

Sandra Bullock reveals how she convinced Brad Pitt to be in her new movie

“Janine Thompson, who has done my hair for centuries in the movies, does his hair too. And he asked her to call me and ask me for a favor”, began by telling Sandra Bullock, on an Australian program. “I called Janine and said, ‘Since I’ve accepted, can you talk him into our film?’” the actress continued. “And he accepted!” The audience immediately assumed that the two stars were involved, but the actress soon revealed that they were not.

“There’s nothing sexy about Brad’s request,” he said. She explained that the favor Pitt asked of her before getting into The Lost City was for her to be in his new movie, Bullet Train. “That’s the truth, I swear to God,” she said good-naturedly, before pulling off a line that had the audience roaring with laughter: “Hairdressers hold all the power in Hollywood.” Bullock’s new film opens in Portuguese cinemas on April 14.

