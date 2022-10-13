Brad Pitt in Rome. It is said for the love of his daughter Shiloh

Brad Pitt has just arrived in Rome, where he was recognized and photographed by some fans.

The reason for the actor’s trip to Italy and above all his choice to land in Rome is still unknown. But in the Eternal City for now there is also Angelina Jolie with her daughter Shiloh and there are already those who hope that Pitt’s arrival may herald a possible reconciliation.

Angelina Jolie is in Rome to shoot her latest film, based on the bestseller “Senza blood by Alessandro Baricco”. Together with the actress are her daughters Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16 and Vivienne, 13.

Angelina and Shiloh also attended the Maneskin concert at the Circus Maximus, news (with relative video) that made the news and the web. However, it seems difficult for Brad and Angelina to mend the relationship, very tense and further complicated by the legal dispute over the ownership of their estate in France, Chateau Miraval.

Of the couple’s children, the only one to have maintained an affectionate relationship with Brad Pitt was Shiloh, who loves her father very much. And perhaps Brad ran to Italy for this very reason: to be a little bit next to his beloved daughter.

(Photo Getty Images)