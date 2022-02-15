Brad Pitt indicted, a Class Action from the victims of Hurricane Katrina

It is very heavy the accusation against Brad Pitt give her victims of Hurricane Katrinadisappointed by the promises not kept by the actor and – worse – by the houses made by his Make It Right Foundationalready defined “to be demolished” in the Class Action instructed by the survivors of the storm that killed over 1800 people in 2005.

READ ALSO: Brad Pitt for Apple becomes a Formula 1 driver and competitor of George Clooney

The natural disaster that cost the most in US history (160 billion) continues to remain an open wound, therefore, at least according to the aftermath of what appeared to have been a strong intervention. social and humanitarian value. Like others related to the name of the artist, who at the time spent a lot to raise millions of dollars for the displaced and for state-of-the-art homes that could withstand future storms typical of the region.

READ ALSO: Brad Pitt helps the poor of Los Angeles by distributing bags and packs of food

At the Make It Right in fact, the star is responsible for the construction of 109 solar-powered homes in a low-income neighborhood of New Orleans, following the devastation caused by the hurricane. Houses that, unfortunately, turned out to have been designed and built in an unsatisfactory way, so much so as to subsequently cause infestations of mold and termites, and a premature state of decay.

Which is the subject of the class action lawsuit filed in 2018 by theattorney Ron Austin on behalf of the residents. Speaking to NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield on Feb.10, the attorney said: “They believed in [lui]. They believed in the dream he sold them. Unfortunately, what they have is a lot of broken promises … and they live in rotten houses that should be demolished and rebuilt “.

READ ALSO: Angelina Jolie against Brad Pitt, called “violent”

Intended to “Fight every day in court in an attempt to get them to come to court and answer a few questions about what went wrong and how they are planning to fix it”the attorney sadly added that by then Pitt’s founding would have closed the officesfrustrating his attempts to obtain satisfaction.