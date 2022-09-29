Brad Pitt is America’s laughingstock for driving this

Although Brad Pitt has a few million and an extensive collection of cars, there is one of them that is not to the liking of fans. What model is it?

September 28, 2022 7:54 p.m.

If there is someone completely blessed by the gods in this world it is Brad Pitt. The 58-year-old actor is still considered one of the most handsome men in the world, with a few million dollars in his bank account and a huge family to take care of. But at some point in his life not everything was so striking.

We all know that constantly living under the attention of movie cameras and paparazzi is stressful. Some decide to own that moment, take the opportunity to show off their luxurious cars, or show off a new partner. But it is seen that in its beginnings Brad Pitt he didn’t much like the attention.

That’s why, when he was still making his name in the Hollywood industry, Brad Pitt He decided to invest some money in a not so flashy car with a Ferrari or a Lamborghini, so he decided to travel in a Jeep Cherokee XJ.

The 4×4 truck was notable for its 4.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine that could produce a total of 180 horsepower, something that clearly doesn’t draw as much attention as the noisy and powerful engines of the aforementioned cars.

Currently, this truck in good condition can be had for over 10 thousand dollars, so the value of the car has clearly depreciated quite a bit. Brad Pitt knew how to drive The big question is: does she still have it in her garage?