Brad Pitt is convinced that Angelina Jolie is trying to get him away from his children

Brad Pitt is convinced that Angelina Jolie is trying to distance him from their children and to make sure that the boys “have nothing to do with him anymore”
As the custody battle continues between the actor and Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie was spotted shopping at an Ethiopian boutique with her children Zahara and Shiloh in Los Angeles, California.

Brad Pitt, 58, is reportedly concerned that his custody battle will never be finalized because of his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, 46. A source told US Weekly that the Fight Club actor – who shares six children with Angelina – thinks his ex-wife “will never accept joint custody and will wait until time runs out until the boys are 18. years”. Of Brad and Angelina’s six children, four are still minors: Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13.

