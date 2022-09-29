Brad Pitt is romantically linked to model Emily Ratajkowski

For days the rumors of a relationship between Brad Pitt and the model Emily Ratajkowski are getting stronger every day. There is even talk of ‘secret dates‘ that have come to light through the portal Page Six. However, close sources assured the aforementioned medium that the romance still “It is not official“.

The information has been replicated on different pages dedicated to the world of celebrities, so other sources that have assured the magazine have not been long in coming out. People that the couple “is having the time of their lives”.

Both are still in legal proceedings for their respective separations, recently the model asked for a divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClardthe film producer with whom he had a romantic relationship for four years and with whom they have a son in common.

Brad PittInstead, he has been single since he divorced Angelina Jolie in 2016, although the two have not yet reached an agreement for their joint assets and custody of their children.

The magazine ‘People’ also indicates that the actor wanted to get to know Emily better and she agreed to a date, because “she had always seemed attractive to her.” However, the source clarifies that her friends are not very sure that keep that relationship going.

Brad Pitt faces lawsuit from Angelina Jolie

In early September, it was learned that Angelina Jolie sued her ex-husband Brad Pitt, asking for compensation of $250 millionfor the damages allegedly caused in relation to the wine production businesses that they both shared in France.

According to CNN, the actress’ lawsuit comes after Pitt sued her for deliberately damaging the reputation of her wine company in France and selling her stake in it to a “stranger.”

The couple had acquired the vineyard Château Miraval in 2008 for 45 million euros, with its corresponding mansion, in Provence (southeast France), where years later they got married and enjoyed family vacations with their six children.

In the counterclaim presented this week by the actress, and to which the CNN, Jolie accused her ex-husband Brad pitt of “wage a vengeful war against her“and to “hijack” control of the lucrative warehouse business they once shared.

OUR PODCASTS

I understood that reference

EER+ 19 Ended BETTER CALL SAUL: the final analysis

Better Call Saul has ended and no one could hide their sadness. Renato León, together with the film critic and teacher, Jose Carlos Cabrejo, and the RPP cultural journalist, Marco Zanelli, analyze the series that has left its fans melancholic. Is it better than Breaking Bad? Is the ending up to the mark? What is coming now? This and much more just a click away.