Brad Pitt is single (counterorder: not dating singer Lykke Li)

The gossip went around the world in a few hours: according to multiple sources, in fact, Brad Pitt is dating the Swedish singer Lykke Li. Here comes the denial (at least second Page Six): an anonymous source declares that the two, neighbors in Los Angeles, have not seen each other for a couple of years, when they first met.

Whether this is true or not, the mystery deepens, but in any case neither of the two concerned confirms or denies. The site cites other sources, again without specifying who it is, to assert that, after a long list of famous exes (including Gwyneth Paltrow and Juliette Lewis, in addition to the two ex-wives Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie), the star of Troy has no intention of experiencing another relationship in the spotlight.

Apparently the 58-year-old artist he prefers quick outings and flirting to stable relationships, a bit like his friend Leonardo DiCaprio, one of the most unrepentant bachelors in Hollywood, or George Clooney, who got his head right only with the meeting of the lawyer Amal.

And how to blame Brad Pitt, sight grueling legal battle for the custody of the offspring? The six children are: Maddox, Pax and Zhara, aged 19, 17 and 16, adopted together; Shilow and the twins Vivienne and Knox, respectively 15 and 12, the couple’s biological children.

After these rumors, however, one thing is certain: the paparazzi will give him no respite (as if they had never done it before, on the other hand) to find out what is true in all these rumors.