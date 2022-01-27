Brad Pitt: is Swedish singer Lykke Li your new flame?

Brad Pitt has a new flame? According to the most recent gossip rumors, the award actor Oscar he would be seeing himself in great secret, now not so much in secret, with a very talented Swedish singer: Lykke Li.

The scoop was done by The Sun. The tabloid writes that Brad Pitt has been dating Swedish singer-songwriter and musician Lykke Li for a few months, who lives just minutes away from her gated home in Los Angeles. According to an anonymous source, the 58-year-old actor, who is still in the midst of a complicated divorce from Angelina Jolie and in a custody dispute over their children, he’d be dating the 35-year-old singer from the middle of last year.

The two were reportedly spotted recently by Mother Wolf, a new Hollywood restaurant frequented by numerous celebrities. A source confirmed to The Sun: “It was Lykke, they were having dinner together“. Another source stated instead: “Brad and Lykke have managed not to get noticed so easily because they are close. It worked perfectly for Brad to have someone he likes living so close to him“.

In addition to the one with Angelina Jolie, which lasted from 2014 to 2019, Brad Pitt also has a marriage with Jennifer Anistonwith whom he was married from 2014 to 2019. Most recently he was seen in the company of the 29-year-old German model Nicole Poturalski.

Lykke Li has a 6-year-old son, Dionfrom a previous relationship with the producer Jeff Bhasker. The singer has released four excellent indie pop music albums and some of her songs are featured on movie soundtracks The Twilight Saga: New Moon, Blame the stars And The Divergent Series: Insurgent. His most famous song is probably “I Follow Rivers“.

Is she Brad Pitt’s new (lucky) flame?

