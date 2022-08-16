Brad Pitt is worried about the safety of his children with Angelina Jolie

They ensure that Brad Pitt every time he shows more concern for the safety of his children with Angelina Jolie. Even the actor has been extremely overprotective with each departure of his little ones, especially in Los Angeles.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorced in 2019 after two years of marriage and almost 10 years of relationship, so they have been battling for the custody of their children. Although the little ones are growing up very fast and are already going to university, the parents have not been able to reach a legal agreement.

Brad Pitt is an overprotective father with his six children

The “Bullet train” actor has created an unbreakable bond with Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Know and Vivienne, and this one has only gotten stronger since his divorce from Angelina Jolie. According to a reliable source, Brad Pitt takes the safety of his children very seriously, especially because of the media persecution.

“He thinks highly of his children and loves that they stay at his house in Los Angeles.where you enjoy long meals together, walks and sometimes drive to the coast where they take walks on the beach, “they revealed to the news portal Us Weekly.

According to the informant, Brad Pitt has taken cautious precautions regarding the safety of his children. “Brad Pitt is very overprotective when it comes to keeping his children’s lives as private as possible.”.

