Brad Pitt launches a line of unisex anti-aging creams

Actor, model, sculptor and now a beautician, Brad Pitt he dares with everything. The actor makes his way in the world of cosmetics, launching its own brand of face creams.

In this way, the desired interpreter joins the list of celebrities who have found their best business in personal care, although in this case it has a very special story. And it is that all the cosmetics of his new firm have as an ingredient the grapes from the French estate that was bought together with Angelina JolieChateau Marival, and for which they are now fighting in court.

Brad Pitt presents his line of cosmetics Le Domaine (Photo: @ledomaine.skincare Instagram)

Through an interview in the magazine vogue, Brad Pitt has announced the release of Le Domaine, her own line of cosmetics. A brand of anti-aging creams for men and women with which the actor intends to enhance the beauty of our face.

“Le Domaine does not pretend to be a celebrity brand”, Pitt tells. «It is a range of anti-aging cosmetics for men and women. I love the idea of ​​it being a genderless line. Be as inclusive as possible. We men need more help to learn how to treat our skin, that is why we have sought a very neutral, very fresh and very subtle scent».

It takes as ingredients the grapes of Chateau Miraval

The cosmetics contain grapes from the Chateau Miraval vineyards as an ingredient (Photos: @ledomaine.skincare Instagram)

This new business commitment is related to one of Brad Pitt’s great passions, the vineyards. And it is that all the firm’s creams count in their ingredients with grapes from Chateau Miraval, the estate in French Provence that he bought together with Angelina Jolie in 2008 and where they met «yes I want”.

According to the actor, these grapes are precisely the ingredient that makes the difference in his cosmetics, since they have broad antioxidant benefits. Also, the signature is 100% sustainable, the cream jars are refillable and the lids are made from wood from wine barrels.

Miraval Castle in France, owned by Brad and Angelina

Sustainable, antioxidant and unisex cosmetics

“Everything that is left over or wasted becomes food for something else. This circular system is the inspiration for Le Domaine». The price of the creams ranges from 80 to 385 dollars and can now be purchased through their website.

We don’t know what Angelina Jolie will think of the new business that Brad Pitt has created at Chateau Miraval. And it is that for a few months the actors are immersed in a legal fight for the farm.

When they divorced, both shared the territory equally. However, last February the actress decided to sell. This did not sit well with Pitt, who accused her of having done it without consulting him first.