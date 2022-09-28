Brad Pitt launches luxury creams with Angelina Jolie’s grapes



The products of Brad Pitt’s new business are made with grapes from the castle he has with Angelina Jolie



The Chateau Miraval has been one of ‘Brangelina’s most profitable businesses. Champagne, wine and now beauty



“It’s for men and women. I love the idea of ​​it being a genderless line,” Pitt explained.

Brad Pitt is usually a classic in the lists of the most attractive men. At 58 years old, it seems that the passage of time does not go with him. However, that young man who ‘fell in love’ in ‘Thelma Y Louise’ more than 30 years ago, confesses that facial skin is taken care of daily, so much not to get old What for health reasons. Following in the footsteps of his ex, Gwyneth Paltrow, and other actors and singers, has launched its own anti-aging skincare line, ‘Le Domaine’. The actor, who gave life to that Apollonian and Herculean Achilles in ‘Troy’, follows very strict body and facial routines. After ten years of research, he has harnessed the virtues of the grapes from its Chateau Miraval French to start a new business and take the opportunity to take care of himself.

A land that costs them

Pitt has sought to make this line of luxury cosmetics unisex. “It is a range of anti-aging cosmetics for men and women. I love the idea of ​​it being a genderless line. Be as inclusive as possible“, He explained in ‘Vogue’.

In addition, he knows that for them it is still a material that resists him: “Men need more help to learn how to treat our skin“. With a subtle fragrance, he wants to reach that public that some aromas cost him so much: “For this reason, we have looked for a very neutral scentvery fresh and very subtle”.

Grapes, a powerful antiaging

For this line of creams, the sculptor, too, has relied on the benefits of the antioxidant power of grapes. And, in this case, those that are grown on the farm that he bought with Angelina Jolie in 2008 and where they said ‘I do’, They are the basis of cream formulas.

According to the actor on its website, these grapes are precisely the ingredient that makes a difference in his cosmetics. “It is indicated to fight against visible signs of skin aging and stands out for its antioxidant, moisturizing, anti-wrinkle, anti-fatigue and illuminating power”, write.

The firm’s inspiration is centered on the circular system of nature: “Imitate the organic cycles of nature, everything that is left over or discarded becomes food for something else”, Add. The ‘Ocean Eleven’ actor began in 2012 to restore the estate in Provence and cultivate the estate’s vines hand in hand of the Perrin family, renowned winegrowers. After the Côtes de Provence champagne, and the wine, this new business adventure has arrived in which, once again, it has allied itself with the Perrins.

The cream line

Pitt has created a basic and essential range to get you started. This vegan line focuses on a serum, a cream, a fluid cream (available from January) and a cleaner.

Behind its base of 96-99% natural ingredients, there is science, research and technology. Two of its patent-pending molecules are: GSM10, based on more than 10 years of research and which has proven to be a great antioxidant, and PROGR3, which are the basis of all products.

