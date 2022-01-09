Brad Pitt: life, relationships and films of the actor

We have seen him in many different roles and he has made us dream in many films from the 90s to today, when he was little more than a boy who landed in Los Angeles to seek his fortune. He also amazed us as an executive producer, voice actor and activist, and would be making a foray into today as well world of music.

With over thirty years of career behind him, Brad Pitt has become one of the most famous Hollywood stars ever. Although he has been through a lot in recent years, starting with the legal battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie , Brad Pitt’s face remains one of the leaders of today’s cinema.

Brad Pitt: life and career

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

William Bradley Pitt was born in December 1963 in Oklahoma and grew up in Springfield, Missouri. After high school, he attended the University of Missouri, where he studied journalism and advertising, but he does not finish university because he decides to leave for Los Angeles, to attempt an acting career.

He attends acting classes and does a variety of jobs to earn a living. His career began in 1987, with some uncredited parts, and in the same year he starred in some television sitcoms such as Parents in blue jeans And Dallas.

In 1991 he made his debut in the film by Ridley Scott Thelma & Luise, where he co-stars with Harvey Keitel. The sympathies from the female audience began immediately, and in 1994 came a first taste of notoriety for the role in the film Interview with the vampire, where it reads alongside Tom Cruise .

The following year comes the first role that introduced the blond to the international audience: Seven from David Fincher, in which he plays a short-tempered young cop. The first major recognition, however, comes in 1995, in which he recites ne The army of the 12 monkeys from Terry Gilliam, which allows him to receive a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor.

Brad Pitt: the most iconic roles

Going through all the films in which Brad Pitt has starred would be really a feat, so we want to remember the roles that made his face unforgettable and that made millions of viewers dream.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The first role we want to remember is certainly that of Achille in Troy, the colossal epic of 2004 which takes up the story of the Iliad and brings it back to the big screen loaded with modern day special effects. Perhaps his greatest commercial success, this was certainly the film that imposed Brad Pitt as a world sex symbol.

20th Century Studios

Another truly iconic role in Brad Pitt’s career is that of Tyler Durden in Fight Club, in which he plays the role of Edward Norton’s alter ego; here, in addition to its exceptional interpretation, it is the film that has become a cult.

Then there is the unforgettable Ocean’s Eleven, in which together with Matt Damon and George Clooney , Brad confirmed a special presence within the cast. Also present in the following sequels of the film, critics had not appreciated the film very much at the time, but it was a huge success with the public.

Impossible not to mention the film Mr & Mrs. Smith, in which, with Angelina Jolie, we know how it went: playing the role of the couple of paid killers who find out they have to kill each other, led the two actors to fall in love and become a couple in real life. They certainly represent one of those 2000s images that have remained etched in our imagination of those years.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Another noteworthy interpretation is that of Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood, the Quentin Tarantino-directed film that led Brad Pitt to star alongside Leonardo Dicaprio as Rick Dalton, a young Hollywood actor from the golden years and his stunt double.

All the films mentioned can certainly be a point of reference to walk through Brad Pitt’s career from when he started to get international recognition to when he approached roles in which his interpretation has clearly changed and matured, as in recent years.

Brad Pitt’s romantic relationships

Today’s sex symbol, he has made women all over the world fall in love with his blue eyes, his blond hair and his sculpted physique.

Brad Pitt’s first known public relationship was with actress Juliette Lewis, then 16, with whom he remained linked until 1993.

Emma McIntyreGetty Images

But Brad Pitt’s most talked about first relationship was undoubtedly the one with Jennifer Aniston , with whom he got together in 1998 and married in 2000. However, the couple separated in 2005, and in those years the countless rumors linked to a possible engagement with Angelina Jolie, met on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith proved to be true: the couple Brangelina it did exist, with Jolie still pregnant. In 2014 they officially married, and the wedding photos were sold to Hello and People magazines for the modest sum of $ 5 million.

Pascal Le segretainGetty Images

The sentimental story of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has returned to the spotlight in recent years, in which Angelina Jolie wanted to put an end to their marriage due to, apparently, of the actor’s alcoholism , in 2016. A long and grueling legal battle followed for the joint custody of the children, but not only .

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io