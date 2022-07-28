Brad Pitt lines up with Polish woman nearly 30 years his junior

Brad Pitt made the “line walk” after the end of his marriage to Angelina Jolie, six years ago. The information was published by People magazine on Wednesday (27). “He’s dating, but not in a serious relationship,” a source told the report.

The 58-year-old heartthrob was reportedly dating Nicole Poturalski, a 29-year-old Polish model who works, but the relationship appears to have been brief. “He is living his best phase,” added the same source.

The two split six years ago and the star had to shell out about $100 million. “In addition to child support, Brad will pay for education, security and other bills until his children turn 21,” a source revealed.

After a long and painful court battle, the former couple finally reached a custody agreement for their six children.

Brad Pitt Didn’t End Up With His Ex

The actor, when he separated, did not want any contact with Angelina Jolie. He was only open to someone when it came to his children.

In the midst of the new novel, Brad Pitt revealed that he has prosopagnosia, a disease also known as face blindness, a disorder that prevents the full or partial recognition of the features of his face or that of people he knows, such as friends and relatives. According to the actor, one of the symptoms of comorbidity is the difficulty of social interaction, which makes him not recognize his co-workers, increasing his reputation for being cocky and self-centered.

Brad Pitt’s Disease

“Nobody believes I have this disease. Not even my closest friends,” said the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie. Prosopagnosia can get in the way not only of a career, but also of people’s love lives, in addition to leisure time. The disease makes it difficult for the individual to follow movies, series and soap operas, as the person cannot recognize the characters’ faces.

At events, the patient appears disoriented in a crowd and constantly feels lost. In life together, those affected by comorbidity cannot maintain a lasting relationship, because of the non-recognition of the face of their partner. In more serious cases, the disease can generate crises of anxiety, panic and depression.