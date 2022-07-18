Brad Pitt: look how his son looks with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is a famous Hollywood actor, star of multiple hits of yesteryear, his last participation was in “The Lost City”, along with Sandra Bullock. During the years 2005 to 2014 he was in a relationship with actress Angelina Jolie.

In 2014 they got married and in 2019 Brad Pitt separated again. This would be his second divorce, the first was with Jennifer Aniston.

The interpreter and the actress have 6 children in common. Who we will refer to talk about in this note is Shiloh Jolie Pitt. She is currently 16 years old and is the firstborn of the former couple. In the year 2019 the press announced that she was in a transition since she would not feel like a sprout but a sprout.

His mother at that time gave him all her support, and from what could be filtered, Pitt did not agree, but his way of accompanying his heiress was paying for this emblematic process.

Lately, in some appearances on public roads, it was possible to notice that his transmission has stopped, causing the press to question what is happening. At the time of it, the actress stated that “She just wants to be called Jonh. John or Peter, so it’s a Peter Pan thing so we have to call her John.”

Since then, his identity began to be respected and that name was incorporated. It is not known with certainty if the respective modification was made to their documents or not. His parents declared that it is a decision that will be made in the future and that it is not up to them.

Due to the outfits that he used again, it is unknown what his premise would be at this time. For her part, Angelina said: “My priority is to be there to support and develop all the particular aspects of who they really are”, referring to all of her descendants who are between the ages of 14 and 20.

Brad Pitt, for his part, did not issue any statement in this regard, what if he cannot hide is his great resemblance to the actress when he was the same age, but it also gives a glimpse of who his father is.