Brad Pitt Loses Lawsuit Against Angelina Jolie Over ‘Illegal’ Business

Angelina Jolie emerged victorious from a battle it has been waging against Brad Pitt since the two divorced. the star of troyThe 58-year-old had accused Jolie of causing him harm by selling half of the winery they owned, called Château Miraval, late last year.

The 47-year-old star had sold her share to the Russian businessman Yuri Sheflerowner of the Stolichnaya vodka brand.

Pitt argued in the lawsuit he filed against the ex that Shefler had “toxic associations and intentions” and that the deal was illegal and fraudulent. The deal Brad had made with his ex was that neither of them could sell their shares in the winery without each other’s permission.

However, last Friday (22), the actress’ lawyers obtained a subpoena for Pitt, his business manager and his company, Mondo Bongo, to deliver property documents to their new partners, and legal representatives.

With that, the jury decided that it can no longer wait for Pitt to appeal to continue the negotiation, not complying with the star’s request to file an appeal in court against Jolie’s arbitrary decision.

“So she made the difficult decision to sell her part of the business. After making several offers to her ex-husband, and knowing that the business would be inherited by her children, she found a business partner with experience in this sector”, explained the actress’s lawyers.

Brad Pitt would be stressed about the decision of the lawsuit with Jolie

A source close to Jolie told Page Six that the actor would be stressed about this situation in the process:

“Any rational human being would be happy for Stolichnaya to be a business partner. It has top notch marketing and distribution. [Pitt] He just can’t see past his hatred for Jolie.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split in 2016 after 10 years of relationship. They were married in 2014 at the Château Miraval winery, involved in the sale process, which was bought by the couple three years before the wedding.

Since their divorce, the ex-Hollywood couple has been in court fighting for custody of their six children: Maddox, 20; Pax, 18; Zahara, 17; Shiloh, 16; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.

Another mansion that belonged to the couple was also sold for about US$ 13.6 million – an average of 68 million reais. At over 9,000 square feet, the property had over eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Another source connected with Pitt and Jolie had said at the time that the two were so passionate and excited that they made several investments together.

