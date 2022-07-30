Brad Pitt loses the first round of the … “war of the rosé” with Angelina Jolie

A Los Angeles court granted Angelina Jolie the right to receive from Brad Pitt the winery documents that the two co-owned. Pitt sued the ex for selling his stake to a Russian oligarch.

However much they try to maintain good relations for the sake of their children, Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie are still engaged in one lawsuit around the 500-hectare estate they had co-owned in the South of France, the winery Chateau Miraval. It all started with her decision to get rid of her share of her property by selling it to a Russian oligarch. The thing aroused the ire of Pitt, who cares a lot about that investment and who sued her, in what Vanity Fairreferring to the film The War of the Roses, has renamed “the war of the rosé”, from the fine wine it produces and which is exported all over the world. The Los Angeles court, however, in the first instance, agreed with her. Let’s see how.

Angelina Jolie wins the first round

Precisely to prevent her from disposing of her property, probably, Brad Pitt he had always refused to deliver to Angelina Jolie company documents and correspondence. Now, report Page Six, will have to make them available to the ex-spouse. The decision comes a month and a half after the start of the dispute that sees them opposed. At the moment the actors are sharing custody of the children, although no court has decided to do so, but Angelina Jolie seems determined to cut all other ties with her ex. However, Pitt does not agree with the decision to sell part of the property, which produces excellent income and is even growing, to the Stoli group, of the oligarch Yuri Sheflernear the magic circle of the tsar Vladimir Putin. An inconvenient neighbor for those who own the other half of the company in relation to which – Pitt claims – the two had the agreement not to sell their share without the knowledge of the other owner. It also seems odd that Angelina Jolie, always involved in civil cases and ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, in order to get rid of her quota, she decided to sell to a similar character. Anyway, at the moment Brad Pitt will have to turn in all documents of the company to his ex-wife, which could actually speed up the sale if it is decided that she has the right to take this initiative. What will happen in the future, we will see.