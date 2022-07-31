Brad Pitt lost the lawsuit against Angelina Jolie and bought this house

Brad Pitt has been the best and super updated in his latest appearances, but not everything is hunky-dory in his life, because as in every divorce, you have to face losses and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie gave him a low blow.

One of the businesses held by the businessman and actor of ‘Meet Joe Black’it is a beautiful estate, called Chateau Miraval, which he shared with Angelina Jolie and apparently he wants a lot, so he must not be having a good time now that she decided to get rid of him. Poor Brad Pitt!

Angelina Jolie sold her share of the vineyard to the Stoli spirits company.

In this dispute, as in all, there are two versions: a source close to the actress, assures that Brad is not seeing the big picture clearly because of the hatred he has for his ex:

“Any rational human being would be happy for Stoli to be a partner in their business. They have top-notch marketing and distribution. He just can’t see past his hatred of Jolie.”

On the other hand, Pitt’s source assures that this decision, taken arbitrarily and without prior consultation with him, interferes with future plans and for this he initiated the lawsuit that he has officially lost.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s estate generates annual revenues of more than $50 million.

Previously, the actor from ‘Troya’ had spoken before the situation, assuring that she did not contribute anything to the business and that the buyer had been selected as a revengesince prior to their divorce they had allegedly agreed not to sell.

As we can see, nothing was left of that relationship that at the time sparked on and off the big screen.

Finally, a judge ruled in favor of the interpreter of ‘Maleficent’ and after the loss, Brad went to buy an old house for 40 million dollars on the California coast. To be more exact, this is a 1918 property that was designed by a famous 20th century architect, Charles Sumner Green.

The house is known as DL James House (20th century businessman and writer) and stands on a cliff located in the Carmel Highlandsso you have a stunning panoramic view of the ocean.

Crying in there about changes in plans related to your vineyard doesn’t sound too bad, honestly.

