Brad Pitt Makes A List Of Actors He Never Wants To Work With Again, Delivers Cast Member – Monet

Actor Brad Pitt at the launch event for Bullet Train (2022) in Los Angeles (Photo: Getty Images)

If Arya Stark, one of the protagonists of ‘Game of Thrones’, made a mental list of all the enemies she would like to exterminate, Brad Pitt keeps an “inventory” of the actors and actresses he would not want to work with again in his career. At least that’s what Aaron Taylor-Johnson, his co-star in the movie ‘Bullet Train’, points out.

The 32-year-old actor, who is also known for ‘Kick-Ass’ (2010), made this revelation about Pitt in a chat with the magazine Variety. After calling the Oscar winner a “humble and gracious human being”, Taylor-Johnson said: “I think he’s in a new chapter of his life. He just wants to bring light and joy to the world and be around people who are here to have fun”.

The British artist added: “You work with a lot of actors and after a while you start taking notes: ‘I’m definitely never going to work with that person again.’ Brad also has this list: the ‘good’ list and the bad list. ****”.

Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Photo: Getty Images)

Aaron Taylor Johnson and Brad Pitt in a scene from Bullet Train (2022) (Photo: Playback)

Taylor-Johnson, however, did not share which celebrities make up Brad Pitt’s alleged lists.

One person who is certainly part of the 58-year-old star’s team of good co-workers is Sandra Bullock: in April, the actress revealed that she was the one who convinced Pitt to make a cameo in the comedy ‘Lost City’. In return, the actress agreed to make an appearance in ‘Bullet Train’.

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock in the movie Lost City (2021) (Photo: Playback)

Already Tom Cruise can be part of the “bad list” of the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie – there are rumors that Pitt and the star of ‘Mission: Impossible’ have a feud since they starred in ‘Interview with the Vampire’ (1994). In an interview at the time the film was released, Pitt commented on the rumors of disagreement behind the scenes: “It annoyed me. It got to a point during filming where I started to resent it.”

“He is the North Pole, I am the South,” the actor continued. “There was an underlying competition that got in the way of any real conversation.”

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in Interview with the Vampire (1994) (Photo: Playback)

Currently playing in Brazil, ‘Bullet Train’ follows five assassins who, during a train journey between Tokyo and Morioka, discover that their missions have a common point. Check out the trailer below: