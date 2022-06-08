Brad Pitt makes serious accusations against Angelina Jolie

Actor Brad Pitt has made a serious accusation against actress Angelina Jolie, his ex-wife, about a vineyard that was managed by both.

According to Insider, Pitt accused Jolie of inflicting damage after his ex-wife sold her stake in the couple’s French vineyard to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler. The actor filed a complaint filed last week.

In the lawsuit, filed on June 3 of this year in Los Angeles, Pitt repeated the allegations made in February, alleging that Angelina Jolie “persecuted and then consummated the alleged sale in secret, purposefully keeping Pitt in the dark and knowingly violating Pitt’s rights.” .

The Château Miraval vineyard was sold to the subsidiary Tenute del Mondo, of the vodka brand Stoli, controlled by Shefler still in October 2021. The actress was accused of “seizing profits she had not earned and return on an investment she did not make”. , and “inflict harm on Pitt,” according to the 54-page lawsuit.

“Jolie knew and intended that Shefler and his affiliates would attempt to control the business Pitt built and undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval,” the suit reads.

Pitt even linked Shefler to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying the relationship and reputation as a Russian-born billionaire could pose a commercial risk to the vineyard.

Shefler renamed Stoli vodka in March, formerly known as Stolichnaya vodka. The new name came in response to the Russian invasion of Ukrainian soil. Shefler also revealed that he has been exiled from his country since 2000, after Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, tried to control the vodka brand.

The case has been unfolding, and it shouldn’t fall by the wayside as soon as the one in which Angelina Jolie hired an assassin to kill her.