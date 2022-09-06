Brad Pitt makes some rare statements about his daughters with Angelina Jolie

This weekend Angelina Jolie revealed that her daughter Zahara he will leave the nest in the fall to continue his studies at a prestigious institution in Atlanta. As a general rule, the actress has been in charge of communicating the important news about the six children she has with Brad Pitt since the couple separated in 2016, and even appeared with them in a report for Vogue magazine.

The actor, by contrast, has hardly mentioned them in public. The legal documents of the legal battle that he had with her ex regarding the guardianship and custody of her offspring revealed at the time that three of her six offspring requested to testify against her, but finally the judge denied his request. Since then, her relationship with her children has been a mystery, although in theory she shares legal custody of those who are still minors.

However, this week Brad Pitt has broken his silence to celebrate the important change that is coming in the life of the eldest of his three daughters, which he faces with the same emotion as Angelina.

“I’m very proud of her. She is very smart. I know that she will grow even more in college. It is a very exciting and beautiful stage for her, for her to seek her own path and discover her interests. I am very proud“, He has assured in statements to Vanity Fair.

Like any other parent of teenagers, the interpreter doesn’t quite understand where the last few years have gone, but he’s glad to see them chasing their own dreams. Ella’s daughter Shiloh, for example, has taken an interest in dancing and has been featured in several TikTok videos shot by her dance school. Brad is not very clear about where he could have inherited that talent, because he has two left feet and no sense of rhythm: “I’m shedding tears. It’s very nice, ”he assured in statements to ‘Entertainment Tonight’ at the Los Angeles premiere of his latest film.

