Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and the Mexican Diego Calva in Babylon

by: Agencies – 13 September 2022, 02:01 pm



UNITED STATES.- The first trailer for Babylon, directed by Damien Chazelle, and starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Mexican Diego Calva, accompanied by Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart, has already been released.



Babylon will transport us to 1920s Los Angeles with a story of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, as well as the downfall of multiple characters during an era of rampant decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.



The film references black-and-white movies, photography, and costumes of the time to offer a portrait of what life was like for actors back then. All from the perspective of the director of La La Land: A Love Story.



The first trailer for Babylon features Margot Robbie in the role of Nellie LaRoy, an aspiring actress; Brad Pitt as Jack Conrad; and Mexican Diego Calva in the role of another rookie named Manny Torres. The rest of the cast includes Tobey Maguire, Lukas Haas, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Emmy winner for Hacks, Jean Smart, among others. All the characters are fictitious, but they are inspired by great movie stars.



Babylon will hit theaters in 2023.







