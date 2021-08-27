Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire in the photos from the set

Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie And Tobey Maguire spotted in Los Angeles in photos from the set of Damien Chazelle’s new film Babylon. The three actors are the protagonists of the film, set in Hollywood of the late twenties, in the transition from silent to sound cinema. Directed and written by Damien Chazelle, the film will be released in theaters in 2022. The acclaimed American director and screenwriter is in fact ready to return behind the camera three years after First Man, a film with Ryan Gosling that garnered four Oscar nominations, and five years since La La Land, the musical that at the time won six statuettes, against as many as 14 nominations. Below are the photos from the set:

Babylon: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire in photos from the set

In the past few hours, some of the protagonists of the new film, namely Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire, have been spotted on the set in Los Angeles, thus formalizing the start of filming of the film. Pitt arrived in an all-white suit. There was also a smiling Tobey Maguire: for him, Babylon will be one of the first two roles on the big screen since 2014, along with an upcoming appearance Spider-Man: No Way Home. In addition, Margot Robbie also arrived on the set of the film who will therefore reunite with Brad Pitt after the shared experience in Once upon a time in… Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino. The actress got out of her car in a pair of strappy high heels, clutching a drink. The latter will play the role of Clara Bow, the famous American actress who starred as many as 46 silent films and who became a real sex symbol at that time. Brad Pitt will instead be the male lead.

Loading... Advertisements

In the cast of Babylon there are also Li Jun Li, who will play the role of Anna May Wong, the first Hollywood star of Chinese origin, Jovan Adepo, Diego Calva, Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, Flea, Samara Weaving, Lukas Haas, Rory Scovel, Olivia Wilde, Jean Smart, Chloe Fineman, Jeff Garlin and Troy Metcalf.