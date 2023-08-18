Brad Pitt must complete a difficult mission in Africa in ‘Allies’ on Antena 3

Starting tonight at 10:10 pm on Antena 3, the film ‘Elise’. 40s. second World War. Max Watan is an Allied intelligence agent stationed in Morocco on a dangerous mission in North Africa. While carrying out his mission, he meets Marianne Beausejour in Casablanca, an agent of the French Resistance, with whom he falls in love.





At first everything is a simple mission. However, time brings them together again in London, and love blossoms between them to such an extent that they decide to start a family. Their life seems perfect until the war begins to test their relationship.







Vatan’s superiors tell him that Marianne may actually be a double agent in the service of the Nazis. This will happen when, hurt by the recent discovery, he becomes suspicious and investigates to find out the truth about his wife. If that is indeed the case, does he have to kill her?