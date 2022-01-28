Brad Pitt, new girlfriend? Who is Lykke Li. Linus’ comment

Everyone needs good neighbors. AND Brad Pitt he’s dating one of his own. In \ Los Feliz, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, where the actor lives permanently.

This is the indiscretion launched by The Sun. According to the British newspaper, the heart of the 58-year-old star would have started beating again for a girl 23 years younger than him.

Who is Lykke Li: age, “I Follow Rivers”, the son

The new flame of the actor of Troy would be Lykke LiSwedish singer-songwriter born in 1986. She lived in Stockholm, Portugal, Morocco and finally in Brooklyn, where at the age of 21 she recorded the first of her four albums.

He writes pop songs, and ranges from indie to more electronic sounds. The most famous hit of him is I Follow Rivers (that’s right, the one from 2011 that says “I, I follow, I follow you / Deep sea baby, I follow you”).

The profile Instagram of the singer is to be interpreted, composed of artistic shots, moved and unclear, and short and enigmatic captions.

Who is missing on Instagram, on the other hand, is really Brad Pitt. As fans of the actor know, he is not and has never been a user of the social network. And, apparently, he has no intention of becoming one.

Social clues about their relationship are therefore impossible to find. Yet something about the new Hollywood love story has leaked.

Over the course of his 15-year career, Lykke Li he has collaborated with many illustrious artists, among which the name of director David Lynch stands out.

The Swede also found time to become a mother: the little one Dion – 6-year-old son from a previous relationship with producer Jeff Blasker – lives with her today. A stone’s throw from the actor’s home.

His latest album was released in 2018, it is titled: So Sad so Sexy. Literally “so sad, so sexy”. Sexy enough to seduce even someone with a “sentimental resume” of Brad Pitt.

All of Brad Pitt’s exes (wives and girlfriends)

The Oklahoma actor had a pretty good love life. And all in the spotlight.

The first girlfriend was the actress Juliette Lewisat the time sixteen, met in 1990 on the set of Damned lives and stayed with him for four years.

From 1994 to 1997 he was the companion of Gwyneth Paltrow, future wife and later ex-wife of Chris Martin, Coldplay frontman. The star of Fight Clubinstead, in July 2000 and after two years of engagement, she will enjoy her private wedding in Malibu with Jennifer Aniston.

Five years later, the two separate and in the life of the presenter of the 2021 Oscars, it appears Angelina Joliealso known on the set, that of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. With her he will form one of the most iconic Hollywood couples, to the fore in the world news. In 2014 the wedding in a French castle, with the photos of the private ceremony sold to a magazine for 5 million dollars.

Two years later, the divorce, complete with an endless legal battle. Meanwhile, Brad Pitt denied new relationships up to flirting with the beautiful Nicole PoturalksiPolish model half her age known at a party for Once upon a time in… Hollywood and who, at the time, was married.

Now everything is a thing of the past: today Brad Pitt would only have eyes for Lykke Li. And there’s more: their story would go on from mid-2021.

Brad Pitt, Lykke Li is the new girlfriend? All the clues

The two, in fact, would have met near their homes in Los Felizin California. Her home would be only a three-minute drive from his home, in a recently expanded private residential center to be able to spend more time with her six children.

Lykke Li he would live in the same area, in his $ 1.85 million mansion with little Dion. And it is precisely this geographical proximity that would have allowed the relationship to remain secret and away from the paparazzi, at least until today.

The first sighting of the couple dates back to a few nights ago at Mother wolf in Hollywood, an Italian restaurant frequented by many stars. And then Brad Pitt he will surely have taken the singer back home. So much was the way …

