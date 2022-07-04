Brad Pitt opens up about his retirement from acting

There always comes a time in the existence of every person, when it is necessary to carry out a necessary act of reflection. He carried it out during the pandemic. These are the conclusions he reached.

In 2016, after the separation from Angelina Jolie, Brad Piit decided to stop drinking and go to rehab meetings.

Brad Pitt talks about his retirement from acting: we all have a broken heart

We could say that at 58 years old, Brad Pitt has carved out a deserved place for himself in the mecca of cinema.. He has numerous awards, nominations and 2 Oscars as a supporting actor; the last one in 2020 for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In addition, he has his own production company, Plan B Entertainment, whose works include The Departed (2007), which won an Academy statuette for best film.

All of us keep in our memory some of his legendary roles. Interview with the Vampire, Legends of the Passion, Fight Club, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Inglourious Basterds… There are many works that have allowed him to become one of the most important references of the last century in Hollywood. However, he is not recognized as a great figure.

In fact, he is uncomfortable with the image of a movie star that has been projected on him for the last 30 years. That explains why, lately, his appearances are increasingly sporadic. He prefers his role as a producer supporting emerging directors. Also find interesting books that can be adapted to the big screen.

A At the end of this year we will be able to see him in what will surely be his last great appearance, Bullet Train. Brad Pitt talks about his retirement from acting naturally, but also making it clear what the reasons for this decision are.

It’s time to accept the scars of life

Pitt reflects in his interview for CQ magazine on what it means to be ourselves. He emphasizes that during these two years of the pandemic he has thought a lot about what his authentic self is. For him, it is nothing more than accepting one’s own wounds in life, the scars that each one harbors as a result of each blow, each experience.

His messy divorce from Angelina Jolie continues to take its toll on him. Not to mention the relationship with his 6 children, whom he does not see as much as he would like. In addition, according to many media and newspapers, another media trial is coming. It won’t look like the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard one, but Brad Pitt has sued his wife for damaging the reputation of his wine company.

Disappointments, truncated relationships, existential crises… Leaving the big screen will allow you to tend to many of those broken pieces of your heart. that perhaps, perhaps, he tried to blur with addictions.

Alcohol, tobacco and unattended prosopagnosia

Brad Pitt talks about his retirement from acting and highlights, above all, that deep feeling of loneliness. It is, without a doubt, that kind of emotional loneliness that brings one closer to an existential precipice. It does not matter the standard of living, success or being surrounded by dozens of people. Sometimes, when meaning is not found in what he does, he seeks refuge in the most inappropriate places.

After several years mired in alcoholism, he decided to give up drinking after his separation from Angelina Jolie in 2016. Alcoholics Anonymous groups helped him a lot. Later, in that decision to put aside all vices, he also got rid of tobacco.

On the other hand, in his interview, he also talked about a condition that often makes his life difficult. His prosopagnosia or facial blindness prevents him from recognizing people’s faces. This condition makes him seem cold and distant, when he is a person who seeks social connection with others at all times. He hates to give an image that does not correspond to his personality.

Against depression, art as salvation

If there is a trend right now, it is to see many celebrities bring out their mental health issues. In his interview for CQ, Brad Pitt talks about his retirement from acting and also about his depression. He explains that he had been dealing with a mild depressive disorder for many years, and that it was not until he faced it decisively that he was able to accept himself as a person. With the good and with the bad.

In turn, he recounts how art in all its forms has helped him. He explains that music gives him joy, he plays the guitar and those simple pleasures give him peace right now. Everyone, he finds salvation to his black holes in his own way, and Brad Pitt is in the process of rediscovering himself, healing his broken heart, discovering himself…

Something that, until now, had not had the opportunity to do. We do not know if that goodbye to the cinema will be really definitive. Either way, and even if he doesn’t feel that way, he will always be one of our favorite stars. one that is now finding his own inner light.