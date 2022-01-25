Brad Pitt or George Clooney? Sky Cinema Collection has the answer

Brad Pitt or George Clooney? A tough decision. Both beautiful, both extraordinary actors of Hollywood and both with a career of more than twenty years behind them. Choosing between 2 stars like this is almost impossible. To spare us the effort, Sky Cinema Collection has found a solution.

And that is an entire program dedicated to their filmography, available from January 24 to the January 31 2022. 27 the titles to admire, together with the splendor and skill of Brad Pitt and George Clooney. Among the films with the blond actor we find the most recent “Fury” And “Bastards without glory“(Awarded both to Cannes that ai Oscar awards of the 2010) and the blockbusters of the 90s “Troy“,”Seven years in Tibet” And “Interview with the vampire“.

In the Clooney lineup we have the drama “Syriana“(For which he obtained the Oscar and the Golden Globe as Best Supporting Actor) And “The Ides of March“(Where the artist also held the role of director), the thriller”Out of sight“And the explosive romantic comedy”First I marry you, then I spoil you“. Also available “Burn after reading – spy proof”, Work by the brothers Coen, starring both Pitt and Clooney.

In short, there is something for all tastes, for Brad Pitt fans and George Clooney fans. What are you waiting for? You still have time not to miss a minute of this incredible marathon!