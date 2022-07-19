Brad Pitt or the monochrome look with which the actor triumphed in Paris

The American interpreter Brad Pitt has been seen recently in Paris on the occasion of the presentation of his new film project entitled Bullet Train. The Oklahoma native performs in this film Directed by filmmaker David Leitch – which will land in theaters on August 5 – to Ladybug, a murderer who joins after spending a season off due to job exhaustion and who will travel aboard a bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto. In the film, the character of Pitt will be accompanied by other passengers who will also turn out to be somewhat peculiar. They will come from the hand of actors like Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tryee Henry and Andrew Koji. Even those who have seen the official trailer for Bullet Train they will have run into a most surprising appearance: that of the Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Bad Bunny.

Some of the aforementioned faces were witnessed, along with Brad Pitt, just a few days ago in the French capital. The celebrities got on a boat that set sail and sailed down the Seine to carry out a premiere which was followed by the respective communities of followers with which each of the names that make up the main cast of the film in question have.

The stylistic bet of Brad Pitt at the premiere of Bullet Train in Paris

Do you wonder how was the clothing that the actor wore at the event? While the other interpreters were clad in dark outfits for the most part, Brad Pitt opted for a monochrome construction that captured all eyes present. A look made up of a two-piece set made of linen made up of a buttoned blazer and loose-fitting trousers with an added drawstring. An outfit – bathed in a strongly summery shade of orange – that denotes comfort and elegance at the same time.

The celebrity did not hesitate to advocate the use of an informal two-piece for a special occasion. Pitt decided to complete the look with the addition of a V-neck T-shirt and sport-inspired sneakers in pristine white. Also, he added to the look some aviator-style sunglasses, a gold chain that hung from his neck and a watch.

While it is true that vitamin orange has been catapulted as one of the trending colors to succumb to this spring-summer 2022, Brad Pitt showed that the softer and paler shades are not willing to be relegated to the background either. The star showed off one of the endless (and interesting) combination possibilities that orange has this season. It is the perfect formula to defend the monochrome trend.

Wear twin sets it has become, over the years, a safe bet in terms of style, regardless of the season in which we find ourselves. The also known as matching setsin addition to having an innate ability to balance and stylize the silhouettes, they are authentic lifesavers, because thanks to them we will be able to get rid of the headaches without that meaning stopping carrying memorable conjunctions.

For all of the above and for the numerous style lectures he offers in each of his public appearances, we strongly believe that Brad Pitt is the inspiration you need to wear a sartorial-inspired suit in a relaxed and carefree way this summer.

