Brad Pitt, over $ 1 million to divorce Angelina Jolie

The divorce between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may be the most expensive in Hollywood history. Both have already spent a million on the cause.



Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie have been involved since 2016 and divorce it still seems not to have completely concluded. The two actors are spending a lot of money on legal fees for what could be Hollywood’s most expensive divorce.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, a millionaire divorce

They met and fell in love in 2004 on the set of Mr & Mrs. Smith and their love made many fans dream. Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt got married in 2010 and built a large and beautiful family before the relationship broke completely in 2016.

Both wanted to undertake a long and tortuous path in court, between accusations of harassment that left everyone speechless, private claims that became public through interviews and statements, complicated division of their infinite assets and the request for Angelina who, even today, does not he surrenders, and wants the Judge to call to lay down the children.

A divorce which may be the most talked about in Hollywood but also the most expensive given that once Judge John W Ouderkirk was removed due to his previous relationship with Brad Pitt’s lawyer, it will still take years to wrap up. Experts speak of at least another five years of legal battles and a lot of money donated to their talented and highly trained lawyers. In short, a millionaire divorce.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, how much does a divorce cost

The divorce of Brad Pitt and Angelina Joliand is it really the most expensive in history? Continuously prolonging the outcome with new accusations and evidence only extends the salaries of the two lawyers of the former couple who, according to some sources, perceive the beauty of $ 1500 per hour.

Considering that, to work on the case in a profitable way, they need about 40 hours a week, this would lead to a monthly fee of more than 200 thousand dollars a month. Added to this is the cost of the private judge that both of them wanted, which already receives up to 10 thousand dollars at the hearing. So, Brad and Angiolina have already spent about $ 1 million each for their divorce. Costs that are destined to tragically rise if the practice continues for years to come.