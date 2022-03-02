Brad Pitt plans to make a sequel to ‘Beetlejuice’

Mexico City- Brad Pitt’s Plan B production company is reportedly working on a direct sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 classic comedy Beetlejuice.

The project, of which many details are not available, supposedly “has been in the works for a long time at Warner Bros.” Currently, it seems, the film is in a pre-script stage.

Beetlejuice, starring Michael Keaton as the titular demon who drove the recently deceased young couple, played by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin, insane, grossed $73 million worldwide in its first year, according to Box Office Mojo. In addition, it took home an Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

It is not yet known if the sequel to this classic, which also starred Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder, will bring back its original actors or if Burton will return to the director’s chair.

In addition to this sequel, Brad Pitt’s company is also developing Blonde, a Netflix project in which Ana de Armas will play Marilyn Monroe; a Latin-themed remake of The Father of the Bride for HBO Max; and another Warner Bros. movie with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho.