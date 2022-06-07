Brad Pitt plans to sue Angelina Jolie

Without a doubt, the victory of Johnny Depp in court against

Amber Heard

It set a precedent for many people, especially for some celebrities who have now considered taking the cases they go through or have gone through at some point in their career to court.

Why is Brad Pitt planning to sue Angelina Jolie?

One of the celebrities who has considered coming to court is Brad Pittwho among his plans could present a demand formally against Angelina Jolie. The reason would be that in February, the actress decided to sell part of a property without consulting the subject with Brad Pittwho was upset by the decision of Angelina Jolie and according to what was published by People Magazine, he had presented a demand against his ex-wife.

The property in dispute between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

It all started in 2008, when the couple bought the majority of Chateau Miraval, which is a vineyard and castle located in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur area of ​​France.

The approximate value of the property is 164 million dollars and it is made up of 35 rooms and a vineyard. The lawyers who have been aware of the case, at the time of the purchase both agreed not to sell their part without first asking the other, so Angelina Jolie It would have broken what was agreed from the beginning.

Through the alleged sale, Jolie sought to cause harm. Jolie knew and intended Shefler and his affiliates to try to control the business Pitt had built and undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval.

In violation of the parties’ agreement, Jolie has tried to force Pitt to associate with a stranger and, worse yet, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions. All of this is a direct result of Jolie’s tortuous and tortuous conduct.