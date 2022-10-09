Brad Pitt points out that the accusations of ex-wife Angelina Jolie are false

Brad Pitt “strangled one of the children during an argument and hit another in the face,” says his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

United States.- Actor Brad Pitt pointed out that the accusations against him made by his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, who accuses the model of having suffocated one of his children and beat another in 2016, are “completely false.” .

The court documents on the complaint filed by the actress, were revealed last Wednesday, Angelina denounced that Brad Pitt committed acts of physical violence on her and two of her children. Also, they assure that Pitt spilled them on a plane in 2016, beer on top, after having a strong argument.

Brad “strangled one of the children during an argument and punched another in the face” while they were traveling from France to California as a family, according to Jolie.

The also producer and director, indicated in said lawsuit that the model “grabbed” her “by the head and shook her, and that was why a few days after the attack, the businesswoman asked her now ex-husband for a divorce.

Given these accusations, the lawyer Brad spoke on behalf of the film producer of American origin, to ensure that the accusations made against the model are completely false.

It should be remembered that, in 2016, Brad Pitt was investigated by the FBI for allegedly committing acts of violence, this for an alleged case of child abuse, being the same situation in which Jolie currently has him sued.

At that time, the complaint was dismissed because the justice indicated that there were no reasons for the actor to be investigated.

Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of choking one of her children and hitting another, as well as spilling beer and wine on them, during an argument on a private flight from France to California in the United States in 2016.

The accusation of abuse appears in the official documents of the counterclaim that the actress has presented this Tuesday in a court in Los Angeles (California) against her ex-husband within the legal battle they maintain for the sale of their old French winery, called Château Miraval , according to The New York Times.

“Pitt choked one of the children and hit another in the face. Some of the children begged him to stop. They were all scared. Many were crying,” the text details.

This situation would have been the result of a previous discussion between the former marriage in which, according to the accusation, the actor would have “hit and shook” Jolie’s head.

