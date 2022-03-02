Brad Pitt producer to bring back ‘Beetlejuice’

Fans of the cult movie beetlejuice They will surely be happy with the news, since it has been announced that there will be a sequel to Tim Burton’s comical and ghostly film, which will be in charge of the producer of Brad Pitt.

The production company Plan B, of which the American actor is CEO and founder, has taken over the project from Beetlejuice 2bringing a new sense of life to a production that has long been in the works at Warner Bros, according to Deadline.

The sequel to the film remains in early development, the script has yet to be written, and no other attachments have been revealed at this time.

beetlejuice is a classic film from director Tim Burton in which the spirits of a deceased couple are haunted by an unbearable family that has moved into their house, hiring a malicious spirit of the same name to expel them.

Michael Keaton played the title role in the original, with Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Catherine O’Hara, Winona Ryder and more rounding out the cast.

The film grossed nearly $75 million worldwide upon its Warner Bros. release in 1988 and won an Oscar the following year for Best Makeup, while earning two BAFTA Award nominations and other accolades.

So far it is unknown if any of the stars of the original film will be in the new production.

Brad Pitt and his producer Plan B

Brad Pitt he founded Plan B with Brad Gray and Jennifer Aniston in 2001 and now leads the company as CEO along with co-chairmen Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

His recent releases include Jon Stewart’s Irresistible (2020), Miranda July’s Kajillionaire (2020), Oscar-nominated Minari (2020), and The Underground Railroad series for Amazon Prime Video.

Upcoming projects slated for release include Andrew Dominik’s Netflix film Blonde, in which Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe; Ella she Said for Universal by Maria Schrader; Gaz Alazraki’s The Father of the Bride for HBO Max; and Sarah Polley’s Women Talking for United Artists Releasing.

WITH INFORMATION FROM: Deadline

