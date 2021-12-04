Brad Pitt protagonist of a film set in the world of racing

Brad Pitt And Joseph Kosinski, the director of the next Top Gun: Maverick (2022), together in a new film, still untitled, which will tell the world of racing. F1? Rally? Nascar? The story is unclear, but according to some sources, too Lewis Hamilton is involved in the project.

According to sources, offers have arrived from large production giants for the acquisition of the rights. Paramount, MGM, Sony And Universal, but also Netflix, Apple And Amazon. There Disney, who usually does not participate in this type of competition, will fight.

Brad Pitt And Joseph Kosinski they have long tried to make a movie about racing. In 2013, Pitt wanted to be part of Go Like Hell, with Kosinski And Tom Cruise. That project eventually turned into Ford v Ferrari (in Italy Le Mans ’66 – The Great Challenge) with a new combination of actors and directors (Christian Bale, Matt Damon And James Mangold director).

According to what was reported by theHollywood Reporter, even the mega-producer Jerry Bruckheimer and the screenwriter Ehren Kruger, who have worked with Kosinski in Maverick, are part of the project.

Although some racing movies don’t appeal to audiences, like Rush (2013) of Ron Howard, when they do, as in the case of Le Mans ’66 – The Great Challenge of 2019, for Hollywood and industry success is assured.

We will see soon Brad Pitt alongside Margot Robbie in the new film by Damien Chazelle, Babylon and in the film Sony, Bullet Train, based on the novel by Kōtarō Isaka, Maria Beetle (in Italy known by the title The seven killers of the Shinkansen).

