Brad Pitt reappears and clarifies what he said about “his retirement”

After a 30-year career, the 58-year-old actor gave clues that could lead to his retirement.

By Patrick Varela

Over the years, Brad Pitt has appeared in numerous film and television productions. Friends, Troy, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Fight Club, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Se7en, Interview with the Vampire, and many more. His most recent project will be Bullet Traindelivery where he will play a murderer on a mission along with other murderers, aboard a bullet train.

After more than 35 years of acting, the actor has decided to explore production and fortunately, he has had great success. Plan B is a production company, it was founded in 2001 by the actor and has produced more than 40 films since its inception. The Big Short, Moonlight, World War Z, 12 Years a Slave, Moonlight, Vice, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory are some of them. The company’s most recent production will be Blonde, a film that will recount Marilyn Monroe’s rise to fame and will be starred by Ana de Armas.

The change from acting to production came thanks to the pandemic, the actor commented. Apparently, the confinement and world change due to the Covid-19 virus had a great impact on Pitt’s vision for the future. Like him, numerous actors have commented on having a change of mentality after going through this historical event. However, Brad doesn’t plan to retire just yet.

After it began to be speculated that he would retire from acting, he himself clarified that he meant that he will not only act anymore, but will be more involved in Plan B and other projects that have not yet been revealed. Meanwhile, the interpreter will also appear in Babylon, directed by Damien Chazelle and which will also include big stars like Margot Robbie, Samara Weaving, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, and Phoebe Tonkin.

