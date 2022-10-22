Brad Pitt recalls Angelina Jolie’s troubled post-divorce period: “Just terrifying”

Brad Pitt is GQ’s August cover, and he’s opened his heart to the personal issues that have surrounded his career in recent years. In addition to remembering the troubled period after his divorce from Angelina Jolie, made official in 2019, the star spoke about his addictions during the pandemic and revealed what he expects in the coming years.

Among the radical changes he faced, Brad managed to quit smoking. According to the actor, he realized that just reducing the amount of cigarettes would not be enough. “I don’t have that ability to smoke just one or two [cigarros] per day. This is out of my reach. I’m completely involved. And I’ll drive straight to the ground. I lost my privileges”he said.

Nicotine was not the only addiction faced. After Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, he got “sober” and spent about a year and a half attending an “Alcoholics Anonymous” group. “I had a really nice group of men here who were very private and selective, so it was safe. Because I had seen other people’s stuff that was recorded while they were venting, and that’s just terrifying to me.”said.

The actor also spoke about a problem he faces in social environments, especially at parties. “I have always felt very alone in my life. Alone growing up as a child, alone even now, and it’s only recently that I’ve had a greater welcome from my friends and family.”said.

In the chat, signed by the American writer Ottessa Moshfegh, Pitt revealed that he believes he suffers from a specific condition called “prosopagnosia”, an inability to recognize people’s faces. Because of this, the star fears that everyone will consider him distant, inaccessible and self-centered, when he just feels “embarrassed” for not recognizing someone.

At 58 years old, Brad Pitt is already planning his next career steps. Currently, he focuses his presence more behind the camera, as a producer. In addition to supporting up-and-coming directors and authors, Pitt helps put great projects into action. He told GQ that he’s been trying to think carefully about what’s to come: “I consider myself in my final stretch, this last semester or quarter. What will this part be? And how do I want to design it?”.

Part of the finishing process, for him, is exploring his dreams and the meanings they convey. “Here in California, there’s a lot of talk about ‘being your authentic self.’ [Para mim] I was already getting to the point of recognizing those deep scars we carry.”he said.