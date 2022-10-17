Brad Pitt Remembers ‘Failed Relationships’ as Angelina Jolie Accuses Him of Abuse

Brad Pitt has opened up about his “failed relationships” almost a week after Angelina Jolie made several accusations of abuse against the actor, amid the legal battle they are waging.

In an interview with Financial Times of her series of sculptures on display at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Finland, Pitt explained that reflection on her own relationships inspired some of her artwork.

“I was reviewing my own life and really focusing on taking charge of my own sh*t: where was I complicit in the failures in my relationships, where did I go wrong?” she shared. After apparently acknowledging Jolie’s abuse allegations, Pitt explained how his sculptural work was born out of what he calls a “radical self-inventory” and “taking into account those I may have hurt.”

the actor of Fight Club He said he started sculpting six years ago, around the same time his much-publicized divorce from actress Angelina Jolie occurred. It was then that Pitt came into contact with the artist and exhibition collaborator, Thomas Houseago, united by his “mutual misery”.

“From this misery came a flame of joy in my life. I always wanted to be a sculptor; I always wanted to try it,” he explained, adding that he found a way to “walk through the pain that I experience.”

Brad Pitt is in the midst of a legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie over the French winery the former couple once co-owned. On October 4, the actress from Maleficent filed a countersuit containing allegations that Pitt had “hanged” one of his sons while they were on a private plane in 2016.

The court documents, which were obtained by New York Times, claim that Pitt “strangled one of the children and punched another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her.” The documents also state that, at one point, he “spilled beer on Jolie; in another, he spilled beer and red wine on children.” Jolie filed for divorce just days after the alleged fight occurred on a flight from France to Los Angeles.

According to Jolie’s lawyers, negotiations to sell her share of the Château Miraval winery to Pitt fell apart after he allegedly required her to sign “a confidentiality agreement that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about the physical and sexual abuse.” Pitt’s emotional feelings toward her and her children.”

In October 2021, Jolie sold her stake in the French winery to a Stoli Group subsidiary, which Pitt says did without her approval and was a violation of her “contractual rights.”

Following Jolie’s recent abuse allegations, Pitt’s representatives came out to refute her, calling the claims “completely false.” The actor’s lawyer, Anne Kiley, added that Pitt had been the subject of “all kinds of personal attacks and misrepresentations” but that he would not “take responsibility for anything he didn’t do.”

“Brad will continue to answer in court as he always has,” Kiley said.