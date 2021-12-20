Brad Pitt reopens the Miraval recording studio, also loved by Pink Floyd

Imagine sipping one of the best rosés in Provence at sunset together with Brad Pitt, listening to some songs from The Wall by Pink Floyd and blissfully gazing at an opulent Provençal vineyard that stretches out at breakneck speed. This paradise on earth exists, the actor owns it and will soon become a recording studio as well. A bucolic place that is called Château Miraval it is located in Correns, north of Brignoles, in Provence and is housed in a castle whose origins date back to pre-Roman times. Brad Pitt decided to buy it in 2012 along with Angelina Jolie having stayed there four years earlier. In this magical estate, and more precisely in a chapel dating back to the thirteenth century, the two married in 2014 and hosted the guests here after the wedding. However, that of the castle is an exciting story that starts from further away: this enchanting space in the south of France and close to the Côte d’Azur, in 1977 was the starting point of a wish come true. Here, in fact, the jazz pianist Jacques Loussier and the sound engineer Patrice Quef they realized their dream: to create a wonderful recording studio among terraces, gardens and fountains. Thus it was born Miraval studio, which achieved fame thanks to Pink Floyd (who in 1979 came to record part of their album here The Wall), but which has also welcomed AC / DC, Judas Priest, The Cranberries, The Cure, Muse, Wham !, David Sylvian. After Loussier’s sale to Tom Bove, Ramnstein, Courtney Love and Muse also recorded here before the studio went into a state of inactivity for about twenty years.

Today Brad Pitt – who collaborates with Marc Perrin, one of the best-known winemakers of the Rhone Valley, to produce his own wines – is the owner of the estate and manager of the local wine business halfway with Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group ( which includes Masseto and Ornellaia in its portfolio and to which Angelina Jolie has in fact recently sold her part). Here, among others, the excellent is also produced Miraval Côtes de Provence Rosé: the only rosé wine that, in 2013, was included in the ranking of the top 100 wines in the world by the American magazine Wine Spectator. And here the actor has decided to give new life to the ambitious project: lo Miraval recording studio will reopen by summer 2022 and Pitt will partner with Damien Quintard, a thirty-year-old musical engineer who has worked with giants of the caliber of Brian Eno and Gaspard Augé. The two met virtually on Zoom and from there it all began: Studio Miraval will be open to artists from all over the world and projects related to fine arts, films and theater will be supported alongside musical productions. The fil rouge will envelop two precise concepts: simple beauty and a lot of light. In short, paradoxically a heavenly dream, but to be lived in reality.