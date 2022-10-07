Brad Pitt Responds to Angelina Jolie Abuse Accusations

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continue to cross accusations. The last to respond was Brad Pitt who, after the counterclaim filed on Tuesday by her ex-wife in which she accused him of physically abusing her and her children, has denied all these facts.

the actor of Fight club He has reappeared publicly in Los Angeles (California) with a serious gesture after Jolie’s latest statements, although he has refused to answer questions from journalists. Her representative has done so through a statement published in The Hollywood Reporter. “She continues to repeat, revise and reimagine her description of an event that happened six years ago by adding completely false information every time she doesn’t get what she wants. Her story is constantly evolving, ”she has pointed out.

Along the same lines, sources close to the actor consulted by the magazine TMZ They have pointed out that it is a “smear campaign” against Pitt and that he maintains a “limited and tense relationship” with his children “due to his campaign of alienation.” In addition, they have pointed out that, although Jolie has been trying to take action for years, the justice system has dismissed the accusations.

Pitt’s defense recalls that the FBI investigated this event on the plane that Angelina denounced and concluded that “there was not enough evidence.” They say the same thing happened with the Department of Children and Families, which opened a case but closed it for the same reason.

According to Jolie’s lawyers, the agents who investigated the case had “good cause to charge Pitt with a federal crime for his conduct” on the day of the incident on the plane.

In Jolie’s countersuit, the actress claims that “Pitt suffocated one of the children and punched another in the face.” “Some of the children begged him to stop. They were all scared. Many cried,” the text details.

This situation would have been the result of a previous discussion between the former marriage in which, according to the accusation, the actor would have “hit and shook” Jolie’s head.

“At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; in another, she poured beer and red wine on the children, ”continues the legal document about the incident in which the couple’s six children were present.

A fierce judicial war

Jolie’s counterclaim serves as a response to an earlier lawsuit by the actor for the sale of his stake in the winery they acquired after their marriage without his consent.

Jolie had already spoken out on this matter alleging that she had sold her stake after the negotiation was over because “Pitt had tried to condition the agreement.”

That condition would be, according to the actress Tomb Riderthat he asked her to sign an agreement not to reveal details “about the physical and emotional abuse” he exerted towards her and their children.