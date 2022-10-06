Brad Pitt responds to Angelina Jolie’s accusations of assaulting her and her children

Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of “choking” one of her children and “beating” another.

Angelina Jolie is accusing Brad Pitt of attacking her and her children drunk during an alleged altercation in 2016 when the family was traveling from France to California on a private jet, prompting her to file for divorce.

The accusation of abuse appears in the official documents of the counterclaim that the actress has presented this week in a Los Angeles court against her ex-husband within the legal battle they maintain for the sale of their old French winery, called Château Miraval, according to what she advanced The New York Times.

Jolie states in the presentation that the fight started when Pitt accused Jolie of being “too deferential” with his children and yelled at her in the plane’s bathroom before shaking her and pushing her against the wall and hitting the ceiling.

One of the couple’s children came to Angelina’s defense, according to the file, prompting Pitt allegedly lunged at the boy before punching him in the face and choking another. He then poured beer and wine on Jolie and her children.

“To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards against the plane seats and hurt Jolie’s back and elbow. The children ran in and all valiantly tried to protect each other. Before it was over Pitt strangled one of the boys and punched another in the face.“, it states the legal presentation that was already answered by Brad.

A representative for the actor spoke out, telling Page Six that the allegations, filed earlier this week, They are completely false.

He also denied the claims, saying shortly after they surfaced that they are “another rehash that only harms the family.”

It is not the first time that the alleged incident has come to light: the FBI has already investigated the claims of an anonymous witness that Pitt “verbally and physically assaulted” Jolie and her children.

He denied all allegations and was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

