Brad Pitt returns to talk about the disease: “I no longer recognize the faces of friends”

Open heart: Brad Pitt he told GQ about the difficulties of living with prosopagnosia, a severe neurological disorder that does not allow him to distinguish faces. To be honest, she did not receive a real medical diagnosis but over time the 58-year-old star explained that she has many difficulties in social interaction. According to him, people consider him self-centered and distracted, while in reality, according to his statements, he is unable to recognize faces, including those of acquaintances and friends. “Nobody believes me,” he says with frustration. And, following these circumstances, the actor would have thinned out the public releases, to the point of reducing them to the bone. The reason? Meeting people puts immense social anxiety on him.

In fact, there is no medicine or treatment to make the process reversible, so those affected can only train and use a series of tricks to get around the obstacle. According to the statements of the star, this disease has afflicted him for almost 10 years (it started in 2013) and in some cases the syndrome can lead not only to not recognizing people you know, but even your own face in the mirror or in a photograph. Again in the cover interview of the magazine she then told to have always suffered from loneliness, growing up in Los Angeles explaining that success did not improve the situation.

Career has also been slowed lately, due to other ailments from which he suffers, including mild depression. The past of alcohol and cigarette abuse probably remains one of the reasons why, after the divorce from Jennifer Aniston, the breakup with Angelina Jolie also came, with whom he shares six children, including biological (Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, 16 and 13 for the last twins) and adoptive (Maddox, Pax, Zahara, 20, 18 and 17 years old). Currently the ex has exclusive custody of the boys, while Pitt has only access rights.

Il divo returns to the cinema on August 25 with the action film Bullet Trainanticipated to Cinè, the professional days of cinema in Riccioneafter having a hilarious participation in Lost City (with Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock). Subsequently he returns to share the set with his friend George Clooney in a project as yet unnamed and in Babylon with Margot Robbie, the new effort by Damien Chazelle that hopefully can reach the Venice Film Festival. The cast also includes Olivia Wilde, who is rumored to also bring the film as a director to the Lido Don’t worry darlingwhere fiancé Harry Styles directs.

Other Vanity Fair stories that may interest you:

Harry and Meghan, the distance from William and Kate

Meghan Markle and Harry sometimes come back

Prince Harry on children and the web