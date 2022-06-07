Brad Pitt returns to the fight with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and now accuses her directly of “causing her harm”

Apparently, Brad Pitt has reignited the feud with his ex-wife Angelina Joliesince he has made new accusations against him.

The 58-year-old Fight Club star has accused the Maleficent actress of selling half of her French Miraval winery to the Russian oligarch with “poisonous partnerships” and “ruthless business tactics” to “inflict harm” on her in retaliation for the fight over the custody.

Jolie “supposedly sold” his half of the Chateau Miraval winery last year to a company run by yuri sheflerowner of Russian vodka Stolichnayaalso know as Stoli.

The legal team of pittaccording to Dailymail.co.uk, has now filed court documents claiming the reason for Jolie’s sale was “inflict harm on Pitt”which became a global business.

The star’s lawyers once upon a time in hollywood claim that the Russian oligarch has “poisonous intentions”including alleged plans to take full control of Pitt’s beloved multi-million dollar winery.

“Jolie knew and intended Shefler and his affiliates to attempt to control the business Pitt had built and undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval.”according to the legal documents.

The documents also allege that the timing of the sale was related to a judge’s decision to issue a tentative ruling awarding Pitt 50/50 custody in the couple’s bitter custody battle.

Brad Pitt It also contends that the sale violates the agreement the couple made at the beginning of their partnership on the 1,000-acre property, valued at $164 million, which they bought in 2008, according to the same news outlet.

The castle in the south of France, where the couple married, became the “passion” of Pitt and, under his leadership, has become one of the world’s most respected rosé winemakers, according to court documents.

pitt Y Joliewho share six children, Maddox, people, Zahara, Shiloh and the twins vivienne Y KnoxThey got married in 2014 after nearly 10 years together.

Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016 citing irreconcilable differences, and they declared themselves legally single three years later.