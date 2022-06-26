Brad Pitt revealed his problems with alcohol

Brad Pitt is one of the most recognized faces not only in Hollywood, but globally. The actor from Oklahoma has been cataloged almost since the beginning of his career, in 1987, as one of the most admired leading men on the big screen.

His professional career has been brilliant; nevertheless, One of the most notorious scandals was his divorce with fellow actress Angelina Jolie, in 2016. At that time, the actors assured that the separation was due to unrecognizable differences, however, it was said that the main reason was an altercation that Brad had with his son Madoxx. The actor was accused of physically and verbally assaulting his son. Apparently, this situation would have led Angelina to request a divorce.

Brad Pitt: He has it all, but he’s lonely

In an interview with the magazine gq, the protagonist of Mr and Mrs smith, He was honest and revealed various details of his personal life, including that he suffered from depression and that it ended up affecting his emotional state. “I have always felt alone. Only when I was little, only even here, and until recently I have not felt more protected by my friends and family. There is a verse by Rilke, or by Einstein, believe it or not, that deals with how to live in the paradox of harboring great pain and at the same time feeling true joy. That is to mature, to grow as a person”, said the Hollywood star, who confessed that although he was successful in the cinema, internally he was dying of depression.

Alcoholics Anonymous, one of his refuges after the depression

The deep sadness that Brad Pitt faced after his notorious divorce with Angelina Jolie, led him to hit rock bottom to the point of having problems with alcohol. So much so that, in the end, he had to join a group of Alcoholics Anonymous. “Great group of men, very private and selective so it was safe. He had seen what had happened to others, like Philip Seymour Hoffman, who was recorded while he was vomiting, and it seemed appalling to me”.

Despite his difficult situation, Brad Pitt managed to find happiness. “I was always moving with the currents, drifting one way and the next. I spent years with low-grade depression, and it wasn’t until I came to terms with that, trying to embrace all sides of myself, the beauty and the ugliness, that I was able to catch those moments of contentment (…) I think We are all heartbroken.”

But, he said, the good times came into his life. “Music gives me a lot of joy. I think joy has been something I discovered later in life.”