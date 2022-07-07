Brad Pitt revealed that he suffers from a rare disease

the star of HollywoodBrad Pitt, recently revealed that for several years he has been fighting a rare disease that makes him seem unfriendly to the rest, since it does not allow him to recognize people’s faces.

“No one believes me!” the 58-year-old actor told the magazine. GQ. So unusual is his condition that she even expressed her desire to meet someone else who is also going through something similar. “I want to meet someone who goes through the same thing,” she said.

Brad Pitt was referring to prosopagnosia, also known as “easy blindness.” A cognitive disorder that consists of the inability to recognize faces or differentiate features, even from people in the closest environment, such as friends or family.

The publication stated, however, that this disease has not been diagnosed by a doctor for the interpreter of films such as ‘Seven’, ‘Once Upon a Time In Hollywood’ and ‘Fight Club’. However, he believes that he has her.

Brad Pitt in the last stretch of his career

In the same interview, Brad Pitt He made an announcement that will perplex more than one: he is about to end his acting career. “I consider myself at my last stretch,” he told writer Ottessa Moshfegh, who spoke with him to GQ. Then, he pointed out that this retreat would take place within the next semester or quarter, and that he has been carefully thinking about what his next steps will be.

Precisely, during the second half of the year, ‘Bullet Train’ will be released, in August, and ‘Babylon’, in December. The first is a film loaded with action, like most of director David Leitch; while the second marks the return of Damien Chazelle, Oscar winner with ‘La la land’.

Although he does not mention it in the interview, it is very likely that the future of Brad Pitt is in film production, something he has been doing for almost twenty years when he founded Plan B Entertainment, with which he has produced films such as ‘Troya’, in which he acted, or the winners of the Oscar for Best Picture ’12 years of slavery’ or ‘Moonlight’.

He is also behind ‘Blonde’, a film with Ana de Armas that premieres in September, on Netflix, about the life of Marilyn Monroe; and she has been working on ‘Women Talking’, an adaptation of the novel of the same name, by Miriam Toews.

