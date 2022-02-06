Brad Pitt reveals | “Breaking up a family, a very difficult situation”

Brad Pitt, 58, talks about the divorce from Angelina Jolie: for the first time the actor tells the background of a painful farewell, the end of a love hampered by his addictions. The actor of the film produced by 20th Century Fox “Ad Astra” in a recent interview with the weekly ‘Oggi’ spoke of the divorce from Angelina Jolie… Read more »The article comes from TenaceMente.com.
Read up tenaciously
Advertising
vpmenegat : o corolla brad pitt – UnComfortabNumb : @miss_chifo But then … from what pulpit … I certainly don’t think Brad Pitt … – axelvassallo : RT @de_giovannna: When I think about this pandemic I think of films like I am a legend or a zombie with Brad Pitt and also the one with… – de_giovannna : When I think of this pandemic I think of films like I am a legend or a zombie with Brad Pitt and also that… – Ric_Nes : Okay I’m not Brad Pitt, you are not Gianni Brera, then? –
Latest News from the network: Brad Pitt
HISTORY / Those Hollywood stars (and not only) at war against Nazism
To make a comparison, try to imagine a Brad Pitt thirty years old who, when the war broke out, waited a year and then, in 1942, he enlisted in the Marines. Yet Power, who was also a pilot …
Fight Club
Fight Club – A film by David Fincher. Prevailing machismo and violence to arouse controversy, well directed and well interpreted. With Brad Pitt, Helena Bonham Carter, Edward Norton, Meat Loaf, Jared Leto, Ezra Buzzington. Drama, USA, 1999. Duration 139 …
- Does Brad Pitt have a new love? Vanity Fair Italy
- Brad Pitt’s new flirt? A Swedish pop star (his neighbor … I Woman
- Brad Pitt is with a singer! That’s who it is Corriere dello Sport
- Does Brad Pitt have new love? It’s Lykke Li, his neighbor. All about her The Republic
- Warning, Brad Pitt may have a new (famous) girlfriend Elle
- View full coverage on Google News
Twin Flames, by Federica Botto
Today we tell you Twin Flames, the book by Federica Botto from Turin that analyzes the phenomenon that exploded in the United States: they are the “magical” relationships (deeper than the “soul mates”) made famous by …
HISTORY / Those Hollywood stars (and not only) at war against Nazism
To make a comparison, try to imagine a thirty-year-old Brad Pitt who, at the outbreak of the war, waits a year and then, in 1942, joins the Marines. Yet Power, who was also a pilot …
Brad Pitt
Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Brad Pitt