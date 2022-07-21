Brad Pitt rules out his retirement from the cinema and clarifies the misunderstanding

“Platforms have opened the way to other voices”, Brad Pitt.

As a producer, leading Plan B, pitt He has won three other Oscars and for the future he has several films in the making.

“I love it, because you manage to promote new talents, you are part of projects in which you would not necessarily have a place as an actor. And for the rest, well, I don’t know. I go from film to film, and the last thing I did defines what I am going to do later. I like both streaming platforms and movie theaters, “he said.

Brad Pitt, Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson at the presentation of Bullet Train in Berlin, Germany.

Faced with the determined attitude of other stars like Tom Cruise, who only want to release in big theaters to contribute to the survival of the sector, pitt he seems unconcerned.

“Movies were getting so expensive or they were huge or very intimate projects, and it seemed like there was no room left for anything else. Platforms have opened the ground for other voices,” said the Hollywood star.

“I’m in awe of the things I’m seeing. But at the same time, I just got back from the movies, from seeing ‘Elvis.’ I’m a big fan of (the lead) austin butlerI think he’s going to do great things. And I had such a good time, it was great to go back to the movies.”

pitt he seems relaxed and serene about the future. Leave behind a high-profile divorce with Angelina Joliewhich is still causing waves.

“Brad He is not only a legend, but he is a master at what he does. And I think we met him at a point in his career where he wants to have the most fun, “he explains in another meeting with the press. Brian Tyree Henryone of the actors of bullet train.

Brad Pitt talks about his new movie Bullet Train.

“His laugh is contagious!” he exclaims. “When I take myself seriously, it doesn’t bode well for anyone,” he admitted. pitt with a smile.