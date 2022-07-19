Brad Pitt rules out retiring; he will continue in the cinema: that’s not what I meant

At 58 years old and with dozens of films and awards behind him, the American actor Brad Pitt says that he has decided to take the cinema and life in sips, “one film after another”, and denies that he thinks of retiring.

Judging by the laughs it elicits at a press conference in Paris, the method works perfectly.

Pitt and film director David Leitch presented “Bullet train” in Paris on Monday, a comedy with an air of thriller aboard a train between Tokyo and Kyoto in which seven murderers cross paths and try to get rid of in the middle, with more or less luck.

The film opens in the United States on August 5. The black humor, the gags were “a very important thing for this film”, explains Pitt.

“I like to do all kinds of movies, fresh performances,” he adds.

“At my age you’ve made enough mistakes. And hopefully you’ve accumulated enough experience of what you did right, what you did wrong. And now you have to be able to apply that kind of wisdom,” he muses.

In a recent interview with GQ magazine, the interpreter of “Fight club” or “Seven”, confessed the feeling of living “the last semester” of his career.

“It seems that it was interpreted as a declaration of retirement. But that is not what I meant… What I wanted to say is that I am already facing the last stretch, the last season,” he adds.

And the question is, “How do I want to spend that time?”

“But in no case is it a withdrawal,” insists the heartthrob.

Brad Pitt is not short of projects: his next film (“Baylon”), with Margot Robbie, will once again focus on the Hollywood of the past, such as Quentin Tarantino’s “Once upon a time…”, which earned him his first Oscar of interpretation, in 2019.

As a producer, at the helm of Plan B, Pitt has won three other Oscars, and looking to the future has several films in the making.

