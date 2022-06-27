Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock and their mysterious looks aboard a “Bullet Train”

Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt already share the screen in the new preview of Bullet Trainan action comedy directed by David Leitch that Sony Pictures Entertainment will premiere here as Bullet train, at the beginning of August. The director has just released three great tanks that combine (a lot of) action and humor: Dead Pool 2the spinoff of Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw and the very successful No onewith Bob Odenkirk.

In the new advance Bullet trainBullock shows his face for the first time What Maria Beetle, one of the assassins for hire that make up the plot.

The story revolves around a trip in which five dangerous criminals will coincide, all on the same high-speed train in Japan. There, the objectives of each one will begin to mix and this will generate a bloody fight between all the characters. However, as everyone progresses on their missions, they will discover that all cases have one link in common.

Retrieving a special briefcase aboard the train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto will be the goal of Ladybug, the character played by Brad Pitta hapless assassin determined to do his job peacefully after several plans go awry.

Bullet train it’s based on an adaptation of the book written by Japanese author Kōtarō Isaka and features an all-star cast complete with Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree HenryMichael Shannon, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada and the successful singer Bad Bunny.

In the trailer released in the last few hours, several scenes full of action -and comedy- are seen, as well as many chase sequences with Pitt in the lead. As a novelty, images of Bullock also appear for the first time that allow us to appreciate what the famous actress will look like in the new fiction.

Although Pitt and Bullock have been at the top of the industry since the early 1990s, they had never worked together on a movie until this year. After the recent release of The lost Cityin which Bullock was mostly accompanied by Channing Tatum, both actors will now meet again in the imminent Bullet Train.

Among the latest roles faced by the actress, her leading roles in the thriller BirdBox (2018), on Netflix, and in the female segment of Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Eight, franchise that Pitt helped launch when he starred in the remake of Ocean’s Eleven two decades ago.

The production of the film began last year in Los Angeles and although in December there was a case of Covid-19 on the set, could continue working without interruptions and taking the measures of the case, as reported at that time, the specialized media Variety.