Brad Pitt says he can’t remember faces and no one believes him

Brad Pitt may have a rare condition where he can’t recognize or remember people’s faces, but he says no one believes him.

The 58-year-old actor is currently promoting the movie Bullet Train, which will be released next month, and as part of an interview to promote the film, he spoke about this condition.

Although not formally diagnosed, the Once Upon a Time, Fight Club and Troy actor, suspected of having prosopagnosiathat is, the difficulty in distinguishing a familiar face.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NIH), it is a disorder, also known as “face blindness” which is the difficulty of recognizing a familiar face.

“Some will not be able to discriminate between unfamiliar faces while others cannot even distinguish a face as different from an object,” the NIH notes.

Brad Pitt spoke about the problem he has in remembering faces as he said he wants to meet other people who have this condition.

In an interview with GQ, Pitt said people “hate” him because they think he’s disrespecting them or being selfish and cocky..

Brad says that this is why he prefers to stay home and not go out.

The Bullet Train movie will be released on August 5 and, in addition to Pitt, it stars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Bad Bunny and Sandra Bullock.

